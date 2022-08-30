Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main behind the highly-popular Rebus series of novels will be the featured guest at a literary lunch at Fylde Rugby Club on Wednesday, October 12 organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth.

Alison Plackitt and Pat Booth, the husband and wife team who run the Lytham shop, have developed a glowing reputation over recent years for attracting top authors to town and Peter James, who Grace stories have recently been adapted for TV, will be the next in town on Monday, September 26.

Bestselling authors Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan will also feature at a lunch on Thursday, November 17.

But Sir Ian, knighted in the Queen’s Birthday honours for his services to literature and charity, is a particular coup for the couple, as he promotes his latest work, A Heart Full of Headstones, his 24th Rebus novel in a writing career dating back 35 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ian Rankin to Lytham for the first time,” said Alison. “His books have been translated into 36 languages and have been adapted for radio, the stage and the screen.

“He is the recipient of four Crime Writers’ Association Dagger Awards, including the Diamond Dagger, the UK’s most prestigious award for crime fiction and in the United States, he has won the celebrated Edgar Award and been shortlisted for the Anthony Award.

Alison Plackitt and Pat Booth outside their book shop in Lytham

"In Europe, he has won Denmark’s Palle Rosenkrantz Prize, the French Grand Prix du Roman Noir and the German Deutscher Krimipreis. He is the recipient of honorary degrees from universities across the UK, is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Edinburgh and a Fellow of The Royal Society of Literature.”The lunch event at the Woodlands Memorial Ground in Ansdell will offer the audience the opportunity to hear Sir Ian talk about his latest book and receive a signed copy.It starts at noon for 12.30pm and tickets are now on sale, price £37, including a copy of the book, from the bookshop at 87c Clifton St, Lytham or by telephone on 01253 796958.