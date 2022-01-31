Railway posters just the ticket for Lytham Hall display

The posters will be by acclaimed artist Nicky Thompson in the style of historic posters depicting iconic landmarks.

It opens as the Hall begins its popular snowdrop walks season, and an accompanying exhibition of mid-century railway posters from the Lytham St Annes Art Collection will begin inside Lytham Hall in April. Both will run to September 30.

Items from the Lytham St Annes Art Collection were regularly displayed within the Fylde Gallery, above Booths store in Lytham, but that closed as lockdown began and isn’t to reopen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vintage poster from the Lytham St Annes Art Collection

He said: “Within the Fylde corporate plan, one aspiration is to have the Lytham St Annes Art Collection formally accredited with Arts Council England (ACE), which is a nationally recognised quality standard and will ensure the collection is managed correctly for future generations.

“To achieve formal accreditation, the management of the collection and its display have to comply with national museum standards. During the process of reviewing all the policy and process in relation to the collection it was clear that the Booth’s venue did not meet the accreditation standard. Therefore, the tourism and leisure committee decided upon the withdrawal of displaying the collection at that venue.

“Booths have now changed the use of this space, which Fylde Council has no jurisdiction over and Booths are free to use as they see fit. Officers have been instructed by members to look at alternative options for access and display of the collection as part of the review and this is currently ongoing. The Friends have been notified of progress to date.”

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.