Millions of blooms on show as Lytham Hall gears up to welcome visitors for snowdrop weekends

Snowdrop trail weekends in the grounds traditionally signal the start of the new visitor season at the Hall as well as being the first sign of spring and attract thousands of visitors.

Last year, however, the snowdrop display had to go virtual as the Hall and its grounds were closed because of the pandemic, so the management there are especially delighted to welcome the visitors back this time around.

Lytham Hall general manager Peter Anthony among the snowdrops in the grounds

“We always look forward to welcoming visitors to view the nine million snowdrops that show their heads at the Hall’s historic parkland,” said Hall deputy manager Paul Lomax.

“It is recognised as the most impressive display in the North West,with swathes of the stunning flower adorning our historic parkland indicating that spring is just around the corner.

“The grounds are open from 10am to 4.30pm Saturdays and Sundays and there are features for all the family, with a trail map and special frames for picture opportunities, as well as the Animal Hub, antiques centre, cafe and the Leafy Lytham Garden Hub, which includes the opportunity to buy some snowdrops to take home, with £1 from each purchase going to the Friends of Lytham Hall.

“There is also reduced admission to the Hall itself for the snowdrop visitors. At busy times, due to limited parking spaces at the Hall, we are encouraging customers to park in Lytham and enjoy the walk from the main gates.

“There will be a one way traffic system in operation, leaving via the South Park Estate and the Forest Drive pedestrian entrance will be open for anyone on foot, but entry by that gate will be by cash only. The main Ballam Road gates will be accepting cash and card payments.

“After having to go virtual last year,it will be especially good to welcome everyone back. The income from our snowdrop fundraising season is instrumental for the sustainability of Lytham Hall, which relies on visitor spending and volunteer help as there is no regular external funding.”

