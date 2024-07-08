Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Radio 2 in the Park is coming to Moor Park in Preston this September and today the DJ line-up for the three dates have been announced, below is everything you need to know...

Across the weekend (September 6-September 8), a host of big names from the Radio 2 presenting family are hitting the decks, as well as introducing the artists on the main stage.

Following the launch of the DJ stage (in addition to the main stage) at Radio 2 in the Park 2023 in Leicester, the ‘big top of bop’ returns for 2024 and plays host to many of the station’s presenters who will be spinning their favourite tunes to get the audience dancing.

As well as the Saturday and Sunday events, new this year is a Pre-Party on Friday September 6 from 5-11pm, featuring Radio 2 presenters taking to the DJ stage to entertain 5000 revellers in the park and kick off the weekend in style!

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, says: “The debut of the Radio 2 DJ stage at last year’s Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester was a huge hit with all those who joined us for the weekend, so we’re bringing it to Preston and, due to popular demand, adding an extra special Pre-Party on the Friday. Radio 2 listeners love to party to great music, whatever their age, so we’re looking forward to kicking off the weekend’s festivities a day early this year.”

Tickets are now available here along with full terms and conditions. Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday events, which take place over a 170,000 square foot site, are priced from £59 (plus booking fee). Tickets to the Radio 2 in the Park Pre-Party are available at £30 (plus booking fee).

The line-up

Friday 6 September

• DJ Spoony’s Good Groove

• Rylan's Rybiza Anthems

• Sara Cox’s Wower Hour

• Scott Mills’ Wonder Years

• Vernon Kay’s Dance Sounds of the 90s

Saturday 7 September

• Dermot O'Leary's Alternative Sounds of the 90s

• Jo Whiley's Shiny Happy Playlist

• Michelle Visage's Handbag Hits

• Romesh Ranganathan's For The Love of Hip Hop

• Rylan's Rybiza Anthems

• Scott Mills' Wonder Years

• Tony Blackburn's Golden Years

Sunday 8 September

• DJ Spoony's Good Groove

• Gary Davies' Sounds of the 80s

• Paddy McGuinness’ Sunday School Disco

• Sara Cox's Wower Hour

• Trevor Nelson's Rhythm Nation

• Vernon Kay's Dance Sounds of the 90s

Has anyone said anything about their set?