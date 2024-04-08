Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Radford family from Morecambe - made up of mum Sue, dad Noel and 22 children - are currently enjoying a trip away to the family favourite destination that is Disneyland Florida.

The family took to their joint Instagram page posted yesterday to share various images from their flight over to the United States with their 528k followers.

In one story post, the account shared an image of two of the Radford daughters on the aeroplane, asleep on Sue’s lap.

In the overlay text, 49-year-old Sue wrote: “What a lovely flight we had with Tui [airplane emoji] the staff where so amazing with all the kids as we were all scattered around the plane [aeroplane emoji] it was so lovely to hear them say how well behaved all the children were [love eyes emjoi] we also did up book signing 40 thousand feet up in the air [laughing emoji]”

Sue is referring to the family's debut book, The Radfords: Making Life Count, which was released on February 29 and hit number two on the Sunday Times' bestseller list two weeks later.

Top left: Apryll Broadley and Hallie Radford. Bottom left: Two of the Radford boys in matching outfits. Right: Sue Radford with grandaughter. Credit: @theradfordfamily on Instagram

In the next story post, the famous family had arrived at the popular theme park as they filmed a Disney character show performed in front of the iconic Cinderella castle.

The Radfords then shared a post by their second eldest child, 30-year-old Sophie Broadley depicting her nine-year-old daughter Apryll with Apryll’s eight-year-old aunt Hallie Radford - both dressed in identical Lilo & Stitch outfits at the park.

Also featured in the snaps are two of the Radford boys dressed in matching Guardians of the Galaxy ensembles, as well as the Radford’s 22-year-old daughter Millie, along with her children three-year-old Ophelia, two-year-old Chester and Elodie who is nearly seven months.

In one post, Ophelia can be seen posing sweetly with her aunt, the Radford’s youngest daughter Heidi, also three, and in another, Sue captions a picture of her sleeping grandson with the words “Disney got me like [sleeping emoji].”

L: The Radford couple's grandson Chester asleep. R: Four of the girls enjoying a swim back at the hotel. Credit: @theradfordfamily on Instagram

The Instagram stories also depict various members of the younger generation driving their parents around in cars on a theme park ride in Magic Kingdom, before enjoying a splash in the pool back at their hotel later on.

The Radford’s first shot of fame in 2012 when they starred in the Channel 4 documentary 15 Kids and Counting, and they have gone on to appear in three more- with their fourth series 22 Kids and Counting airing before Christmas.

In their recent book, the couple opened up about some of the hate they have received because of their many family holidays, with Sue writing “I think it just boils down to jealousy.”

Sue continued: “I have the mindset now - particularly since I lost my dad - that if you can afford to go on a holiday, then go.