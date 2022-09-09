Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes, reaction and live updates as the people of Lancashire join the nation in period of mourning
Books of condolence have opened across Lancashire, as people pay their respects following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
As the period of mourning begins, here we will publish the tributes, reaction and latest news as the region reflects during this momentous time.
Former MP for Blackpool South pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The passing of the Queen is a huge sadness - made more poignant because for many of us( I was a Coronation Year baby) in Blackpool, Lancashire and across the UK she has been with us all our lives . We ve grown up with her as a rock of incredible service but also adaptability through 70 years of unprecedented changes and challenges.
I met her , as many other MPs have done , in a reception in Buckingham Palace where I was at the end of the line to be presented to the Queen and Prince Philip in their throne room.
I went out into the corridor with others to be given a drink and looking at one of the pictures I heard behind my back ‘and what do you think of that one’. I turned round and it was the Queen with a mischievous smile - she had with Philip snuck up on us and I had to respond very quickly !
The special relationship of the monarchy with Lancashire ever since Henry IV in 1399 linked its duchy with the Crown has been symbolised for those 70 years in the dinner toast ‘The Queen , the Duke of Lancaster’.
I believe historians will single her out as, a unique world figure , a woman of faith and bravery, who used her international profile and position to be a wise conciliator , especially between the UK and Ireland and the Commonwealth.
Right to the end in her last years , not least in her messages of hope through the traumas of Covid, those were her hallmarks . Thank goodness she was able to see the warmth of her peoples in her final,Platinum , Jubilee’
Blackpool Grand Theatre issue statement
Blackpool Grand Theatre is deeply saddened by the announcement from Buckingham Palace of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
Chief Executive, Adam Knight, said: “The thoughts of everyone at Blackpool Grand Theatre are with the Royal Family at this very sad time. We join with every citizen of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world in mourning the loss of our longest reigning monarch.”
Chair of Blackpool Grand Theatre (Arts & Entertainments) Ltd, Anthony Stone, said: “Her Majesty has a special place in the history of Blackpool Grand Theatre and we were honoured that she visited the theatre on the occasion of our centenary celebrations in 1994”
Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers
Parliament will be brimming with memories of the Queen as MPs and peers gather to pay tributes in a special session of condolence.
Both Houses are due to sit at 12pm to allow members to pay their respects, with normal politics on hold for a period of mourning.
The tributes, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss, are due to last until 10pm on Friday.
Last night’s reaction to the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The things that must now change following death of monarch
The changes to everyday items such as bank notes and stamps are expected to take years to complete.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II means everyday items taken for granted must now be changed to reflect the new sovereign, King Charles III.