News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

'Pup-up' cafe with 100 Dachshunds ready to paw-ty is on the way to Blackpool

Calling all dog lovers!! A pup-up cafe is heading to Blackpool with treats, toys and unlimited ‘puppucinos’ for one diminuitive breed.
By Emma Downey
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Almost 100 sausages dogs will be part of the tour at Revolution Blackpool next Wednesday from 10am. Photos will be taken by the event's resident photographer and furry friends will be treated to unlimited puppuccinos and treats. Using their "usual floor" of Revolution, the area will be safe, secured and staffed to ensure the dogs can have "off lead time" without the owners having to worry.

Read More
Amanda Holden to scale The Blackpool Tower for Global’s Make Some Noise charity

Local dog businesses will also be showcased at the event. As the dogs are central to the café, organisers ask owners to take their pups for a short walk beforehand to ensure all they have to do at the event is be taken care of.

It's back!! A pup-up cafe is heading to Revolution bar in Blackpool next Wednesday (October 4) with treats, toys and unlimited ‘puppucinos’ for DaschundsIt's back!! A pup-up cafe is heading to Revolution bar in Blackpool next Wednesday (October 4) with treats, toys and unlimited ‘puppucinos’ for Daschunds
It's back!! A pup-up cafe is heading to Revolution bar in Blackpool next Wednesday (October 4) with treats, toys and unlimited ‘puppucinos’ for Daschunds
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be water bowls dotted around, as well as blankets if the event space gets too cold. There will be anywhere between 30-100 dogs per session and most owners are there to chat, share their pets and have a good time.

To find out more and to book your ticket click HERE.