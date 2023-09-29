'Pup-up' cafe with 100 Dachshunds ready to paw-ty is on the way to Blackpool
Almost 100 sausages dogs will be part of the tour at Revolution Blackpool next Wednesday from 10am. Photos will be taken by the event's resident photographer and furry friends will be treated to unlimited puppuccinos and treats. Using their "usual floor" of Revolution, the area will be safe, secured and staffed to ensure the dogs can have "off lead time" without the owners having to worry.
Local dog businesses will also be showcased at the event. As the dogs are central to the café, organisers ask owners to take their pups for a short walk beforehand to ensure all they have to do at the event is be taken care of.
There will be water bowls dotted around, as well as blankets if the event space gets too cold. There will be anywhere between 30-100 dogs per session and most owners are there to chat, share their pets and have a good time.