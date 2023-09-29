Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden is set to climb the terrifingly tall Blackpool Tower next week as part of a charity challenge.

‘Heart Breakfast’s Race Against Time’ challenge will see Amanda and Heart Breakfast’s showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts tackle five epic challenges, in five hours across five days, in aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which raises money and awareness for small charities that are changing lives across the UK.

The challenge will begin on Monday (October 2) during Heart Breakfast where a timer will be set to five hours and Amanda and Ashley must make their way through the challenges over the course of the week, racing against the clock before the end of their Heart Breakfast show on Friday, October 6.

This morning (Friday, September 29) it was revealed that the first challenge is for Amanda to climb The Blackpool Tower on Monday during her Heart Breakfast show, all the way to the very top, touching the flagpole.

Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden and Heart Breakfast’s showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts will undertake five gruelling challenges next week in aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

One of Britain’s best-loved landmarks, The Blackpool Tower stands at a colossal 518 feet from the ground and more people have been to the moon than have touched The Blackpool Tower flagpole!

Amanda said: “It’s going to be a busy week for me and Ashley as we tackle some absolutely epic challenges all to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise. On Monday I’m going to be faced with my very first challenge…to climb to the very top of The Blackpool Tower! Apparently I’m the first untrained person to climb to the flagpole and more people have travelled to the moon than have climbed Blackpool Tower. This is going to be very interesting! This year marks our 10th appeal for Global’s Make Some Noise and over those 10 years we’ve helped change the lives of over 175,000 people across the UK, and we can’t wait to raise as much money as possible for this year’s charities with the truly wonderful support of our amazing listeners.”

Ashley Roberts said: “I’m so excited to be taking on these challenges in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise. We have no idea what we are in for next week, but I just know that each challenge will test Amanda and I physically and mentally. We want to raise as much money for these amazing charities who do such incredible work across the UK. Bring it on!”

This year is Global’s Make Some Noise’s 10th appeal, and in that time it has helped change the lives of over 175,000 people and support 440 critical projects in communities across the UK.

To support Amanda and Ashley on their challenge and donate to Global’s Make Some Noise go to https://win.heart.co.uk/race-against-time/.

To donate £10, £20, £30 or £40 text HEART10, HEART20, HEART30 and HEART40 to 70766. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. You must be 16+ and have sought bill payer’s permission.