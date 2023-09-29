A friend of Freddie Flintoff has spoken about the struggles the Top Gear presenter has faced since his crash in December 2022.

45-year-old Freddie sustained facial injuries and broken ribs when the car he was driving veered off the road at 130mph at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey and he has been notably absent from the public eye ever since.

It took nine months for the father of four to be pictured at a public event again – his facial injuries still clearly visible – and a former England teammate has spoken out about why it may have taken so long.

Former cricketer Steve Harmison, who roomed with Flintoff for well over a decade, spoke to Online Cricket Betting about how Freddie was following accident, suggesting mental health was the reason his old friend was away from the public eye for so long.

Main picture: Andrew (Freddie) Flintoff at the 2nd Metro Bank One Day International match between England and New Zealand on September 10, 2023. Inset: TalkSport Radio pundit Stephen Harmisoncommenting on TalkSport.

Steve, a TalkSport pundit, told Online Cricket Betting: "I saw him during his rehab and his son and my son played cricket together and Andrew was just starting to come out of the house and back into the world. We all knew the love and affection for him would be there, but it's easier said than done for someone in his position.

"For me, that was the hardest part - everybody said it would be great to see him in cricket again, but he didn't want to come out in public. The minute he did, we knew that he really wanted to.

"It was about his own confidence, and it was great to see him back with a smile on his face. He's gone through a hell of a lot, he really has. It was a huge ordeal and nobody can understand what somebody goes through inside.

"Having suffered from mental health issues, I know that people who don't understand will try to give advice, and that can cause more harm than help. Andrew has probably had loads of people wishing him well and asking how he is, but sometimes that's harmful.

"Andrew needed his own time, he's taken it, and now he's back. It's brilliant to see. Some of the injuries he had were pretty horrific."

Steve’s disclosure about Freddie’s mental state following the crash comes after various unnamed sources have also surfaced with comments about his state of mind prior to the incident.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, one source revealed that Freddie’s final words before the stunt were ““Do I need a helmet?” suggesting he was nervous.

Another source went one step further and told the Sun: “Freddie voiced his worries about the safety of the stunt on set on the day of the accident… He was apprehensive before he got behind the wheel.”

At the start of September, the Preston born star was pictured at the Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand, marking his first a public appearace since the crash.