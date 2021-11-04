Pumpkins in the Park set to return to Lytham after dazzling debut

Officials at Lowther Gardens were delighted with the success of the nine-day Pumpkins In The Park event - the biggest ever staged at the West Beach venue - despite it climax, on Halloween itself, October 31, being plagued by heavy rain.

Thousands of people turned out for the free fun extravaganza, which included pumpkin carving, a treasure hunt, a ghost trail, drive-in cinema, creative crafts and face painting, and as well as a busy funfair.

A key feature was that every evening, the Gardens hosted a light-up parade of fire breathers, giant puppets and everything that glowed.

Delilah and Rosie Coome were among those who enjoyed Pumpkins In The Park

"We think we achieved this and we were incredibly proud of the programme we put together over the nine-day event, and of the fact that thousands of families came through the gardens with really positive feedback and excitement for the event to happen again next Halloween.

“We had a greater response than we ever expected. “To see the faces of the families enjoying themselves was magical and seeing the park lit up was beautiful."

