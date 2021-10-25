Pumpkins in the Park festival brings Halloween fun galore at Lowther Gardens

The first outdoor October event put together by Lowther Pavilion at the Gardens is proving hugely successful with families and fans of Halloween enjoying a host of spooktacular activities.

The festival is running throughout the week until Sunday, October 31 with events including pumpkin carving, Lancastrian Ghost Trail, drive-in cinema, creative crafts, face painting, and fun

fair.

At 6.30pm every evening there’ll be a light-up parade of fire breathers, giant puppets and everything that glows while there will also be an onsite Moose Bar for the adults.

Pumpkins in the Park is on from noon until 9pm each day, apart from Monday and Tuesday, October 25 and 26, when start time is 5pm.

For more details visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/pumpkins-in-the-park/

Erin and Eliza Fairbrother enjoying some of the spooktacular activities. Throughout the week, people can enjoy a host of activities including the drive-in cinema, fire breathing performers, pumpkin carving and a ghost trail

Karen Brazier and Kohen Chadwick enjoying the many rides in the gardens.

The fun fair is on throughout the week

Organisers say they are 'made up by the turn out already' at the Pumpkins in the Park festival at Lowther Gardens