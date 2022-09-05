Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is aimed at supporting relatives affected by suicide and offering hope to those struggling with mental health issues.

The walk takes place this Friday (September 9) and will start with a gathering at the Log Cabin Cafe on Princes Way, opposite Fleetwood Sea Cadets base, at 7pm, before the walk begins shortly afterwards.

This year's Suicide Awareness Walk will take place along the town's Wellbeing Way

It was first staged in Fleetwood last year and was organised following the tragic deaths by suicide of a number of residents from the town in recent years.

World Suicide Prevention Day has been taking place around the world on or around September 10 every year since 2003.

The local event is being organised by Fleetwood-based mental health support organisation Inspired Minds and partner groups and a spokesman said: “Members of the public are welcome to come along and support this event, as is anyone who has been touched by the tragedy of suicide.”

After meeting up at 7pm, the walk will set off a little later along the stretch of promenade known as the Wellbeing Way, to arrive at the Marine Gardens at around 8pm.

There will then be an illuminated ceremony which will include poetry from Nathan Parker, song from John Banks and words from local residents.

Those attending are invited to contribute a message of hope on a special piece of art being created for the event.