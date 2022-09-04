News you can trust since 1873
Help support Children In Need appeal by taking part in sponsored walk from Fairhaven Lake

Walkers of all ages are being invited to put their best feet forward to help boost the BBC Children In Need charity appeal.

By Tony Durkin
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 3:45 pm

A sponsored walk along to new sea wall at Fairhaven and coastal path to Lytham Windmill and back is being held again next month after hundreds took part and more than £1,000 was raised last year.

Date is Sunday, October 16 and all participants have to do to support the event, which is organised by Fylde Ranger Service and Coun Tommy Threlfall, is turn up at St Paul’s Avenue car park, next on the St Annes side of Fairhaven Lake, for the 1pm start.

Fylde coast walkers raised more than £1,000 for Children In Need charity
Pudsey Bear with walkers at last year's fund-raiser at Fairhaven Lake

"We had a great turnout last year and the total raised was £1,192, which was brilliant,” said Coun Threlfall. “It’s a great cause and I hope lots of people come along again to support it.”

The walkers will again be joined by BBC Children In Need mascot Pudsey Bear.

