Help support Children In Need appeal by taking part in sponsored walk from Fairhaven Lake
Walkers of all ages are being invited to put their best feet forward to help boost the BBC Children In Need charity appeal.
A sponsored walk along to new sea wall at Fairhaven and coastal path to Lytham Windmill and back is being held again next month after hundreds took part and more than £1,000 was raised last year.
Date is Sunday, October 16 and all participants have to do to support the event, which is organised by Fylde Ranger Service and Coun Tommy Threlfall, is turn up at St Paul’s Avenue car park, next on the St Annes side of Fairhaven Lake, for the 1pm start.
Most Popular
-
1
M6 closed southbound near Preston following 'serious collision'
-
2
Fleetwood's Wyre Light pub and music venue forced to cut opening hours as electricity bill doubles
-
3
M6 crash: These are the diversions in place following a serious incident this morning
-
4
Fylde coast star Hayley Tamaddon praises Blackpool Victoria Hospital staff after meningitis drama
-
5
Man found seriously injured inside wrecked car hours after suspected crash in Hambleton
"We had a great turnout last year and the total raised was £1,192, which was brilliant,” said Coun Threlfall. “It’s a great cause and I hope lots of people come along again to support it.”
The walkers will again be joined by BBC Children In Need mascot Pudsey Bear.