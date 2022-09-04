Help support Children In Need appeal by taking part in sponsored walk from Fairhaven Lake

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sponsored walk along to new sea wall at Fairhaven and coastal path to Lytham Windmill and back is being held again next month after hundreds took part and more than £1,000 was raised last year.

Date is Sunday, October 16 and all participants have to do to support the event, which is organised by Fylde Ranger Service and Coun Tommy Threlfall, is turn up at St Paul’s Avenue car park, next on the St Annes side of Fairhaven Lake, for the 1pm start.

Pudsey Bear with walkers at last year's fund-raiser at Fairhaven Lake

"We had a great turnout last year and the total raised was £1,192, which was brilliant,” said Coun Threlfall. “It’s a great cause and I hope lots of people come along again to support it.”