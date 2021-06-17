£20,000 grant boost for South Fylde rail stations

Volunteer groups working at the stations from Squires Gate through to Kirkham and Wesham work tirelessly gardening, planting, tending raised beds, improving signage and providing bird boxes.

These community groups will now be able to make bids to support their projects, and the South Fylde Line Community Rail Partnership will be responsible for managing the grant allocation.

The money comes from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund which aims to help local authorities create and promote a safe and welcoming environment for local trade and tourism.

Tony Ford of the South Fylde Line Partnership (left) with Fylde and St Annes town councillor Vince Settle and Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley.

“The South Fylde Line – used by tourists and locals alike –is a valuable part of the area’s infrastructure.

“We sought the assistance of the Community Rail Partnership as their understanding of the community groups and the needs of the stations means they are perfectly positioned to ensure every group has an opportunity to gain funding for the right projects.”

Chairman of the South Fylde Line Community Rail Partnership, Tony Ford, said ““It’s fantastic to see this funding become available.

“These stations play a vital part in creating the all-important first impression visitors get when arriving in our beautiful area.

“There are a number of criteria that bids will have to meet as the grant must be spent on initiatives that fall within the scope of the Welcome Back Fund guidance.

“These include things like improving green spaces, planting flowers, improving signage, removing graffiti and investing in seating and other facilities.”

