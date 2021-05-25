A blooming great £26,500 boost for Fylde's floral groups

A total of £26,500 is being allocated to the local groups which compete in the Britain In Bloom competition, which includes a representatives from practically every town and vilage across the borough.

The money comes from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund which aims to help local authorities create and promote a safe and welcoming environment for local trade and tourism.

Coun Tommy Threlfall, chairman of Fylde Council’s environment, health and housing committee, said: “The idea is to boost the look and feel of public areas, which can be done - in part - by investing in planting and improving communal green spaces.

An eye-catching floral display in Lytham Square

The UK finals are organised by the Royal Horticultural Society, which says participation increases visitor numbers, strengthens the local economy, as well as creating a stronger pride of place.

The competition is organised regionally, with the North West winners traditionally announced in the autumn and progress for the most successful to the national finals. Lytham was national Champion of Champions in 2013.

Fiona Boismaison, chairman of St Annes In Bloom, said: “We have been granted £5,000 by the fund and are delighted to have our work recognised as valuable to the town.

“It means we can put out displays and not have to ask businesses to help us with the funding. So you could say we are sharing the money already with the business community and benefiting the appearance of town at the same time.”

