Blackpool Tower lit up in all its amazing glory last night for The Gazette’s 150th anniversary.

In Gazette red with a symbolic white heart to signify the town’s newspaper being at the heart of the community for a century and half, our beautiful Tower shone throughout the evening.

It was a momentous milestone for us at The Gazette, we couldn’t think of a better way to mark the mighty anniversary than our town’s beacon proudly displaying our colours.

The event was the pinnacle of a week long celebration of The Gazette and its commitment to delivering the news to Blackpool for all those years.

Blackpool Tower was lit up to celebrate 150 years of the Blackpool Gazette. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Gazette editor Vanessa Sims said: "We are thrilled the iconic Blackpool Tower turned red and white to mark our big anniversary. “As we look back on the last 150 years of The Gazette, it is clear to see how far the town has come.