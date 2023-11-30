Proud night as Blackpool Tower lights up red and white to celebrate The Gazette's mighty 150th anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
In Gazette red with a symbolic white heart to signify the town’s newspaper being at the heart of the community for a century and half, our beautiful Tower shone throughout the evening.
It was a momentous milestone for us at The Gazette, we couldn’t think of a better way to mark the mighty anniversary than our town’s beacon proudly displaying our colours.
The event was the pinnacle of a week long celebration of The Gazette and its commitment to delivering the news to Blackpool for all those years.
Gazette editor Vanessa Sims said: "We are thrilled the iconic Blackpool Tower turned red and white to mark our big anniversary. “As we look back on the last 150 years of The Gazette, it is clear to see how far the town has come.
"My team remain committed to campaigning for Blackpool and being the voice of our readers.”