Councillor Paul Galley, Blackpool Council Conservative Leader:

“The Gazette is our go to place for what’s happened and why. Not many institutions can say they were there for most of a towns key moments capturing Blackpool’s rise with its new Railway stations, Tramlines, Housing, Parks and even a Tower as well as an FA Cup Win.

Like a true friend though it has also told us the things that we didn’t like to hear but needed to listen to from the impact of world wars to economic stagnation. What a 150 year story it has been and so I say thank you Blackpool Gazette, I look forward to you capturing the exciting future that awaits Blackpool as we undertake our second redevelopment journey to one day becoming a global coastal city."

Anthony Williams, Head of Sales & Marketing, Winter Gardens Blackpool

“The Winter Gardens is a venue at the heart of its community and has long worked with the Gazette team on general news, announcements and the celebration of milestones in our building’s rich history. Looking back through newspaper archives there will be many pages of editorial coverage that document the evolving Winter Gardens site. As the media landscape has changed over recent years, the Gazette team has responded with new platforms, while continuing to support our team and business with a share of voice. Congratulations on 150 years.”

Organiser of the popular open air theatre seasons at Lytham Hall since 2010, believes that coverage from the Gazette and its sister papers, the Lytham St. Annes Express and the Lancashire Post has been crucial in making Lytham Hall the best attended summer outdoor theatre venue in the country in 2023.

He said: "The hard work, professionalism and quality of the Gazette's writers and editors over the years has signifcantly helped the Lytham Hall theatre season develop from small and humble beginnings to the present very successful six play programme.

“Journalists such as Robin Duke, Shelagh Parkinson, Tony Durkin, Julia Bennett, Nicola Adam, Mike Hill and now Henry Widdas have always been interested and supportive and I congratulate the Gazette on its 150th anniversary. My wish is that genuinely local newspapers will continue to flourish in both their printed and online formats. "

Blackpool Pleasure Beach – James Cox, Director of Marketing, Sales & PR, Blackpool Pleasure Beach

"Having a dedicated local newspaper for Blackpool is so important for the community, and its great to celebrate The Gazette's milestone. Congratulations on 150 years!"

Grand Theatre – Adam Knight chief executive

“Blackpool Grand has a long history with the Blackpool Gazette over many years, together we have celebrated many milestones, special events, star appearances and achievements in community participation. Congratulations on 150 years and thank you for your continuing support.”

“I wish to say how helpful and supportive the blackpool Gazette have been over the years on the loss of my missing daughter Charlene and also the loss of my son Rob, almost two years ago. We are extremely greatful for the support and articles The Gazette have printed in the fight for justice for Charlene, x”

Sean Connolly, Club 3000 Blackpool

“Here at Club 3000 Blackpool, we are really appreciative of the coverage you have given our club. From the start of the construction, through to the opening night and all our great stories since we started trading in July. The Gazette is a great local newspaper & your support has helped us become a real part of the Blackpool community.”

“The Gazette has been a big part of my life. I met Les in 1987 and it changed my life. The lovely thing is about the Gazette is that I've got all the cuttings, I kept everything from when it was about Les, it was a big paper in those days and I’ve got all his paper cuttings. The Gazette covered our engagement, wedding and then the paper was the first to find out was pregnant. Jacqui Morely came to interview me, the Gazette reporters were always at the house, they became friends. The lovely thing for me are the memories and history, I love The Gazette, I still buy it every day. But I miss the big paper! I remember showing Charlotte one of the old papers when it was a broadsheet. Everyone at The Gazette has been great, always been wonderful with me and very supportive. And with Charlotte now as well, it’s really nice. I wish The Gazette a happy anniversary and the best for many more years to come.

“When I first arrived in Blackpool 30 years ago the Gazette was the most important newspaper on the Fylde Coast and although it was nice to appear in adverts, inside it was the relationship I struck up with Robin Duke and the sales team that I will always cherish. As a new boy in the town, a town where I had dreamed of as a boy to entertain, in the first review Robin did on my show will always be one of my proudest moments and helped to establish me as an entertainer in the town.

Following on from that, the Gazette supported all the charity fundraising I’ve done over 30 years and always supported competitions we ran at the Merrie England bar for 26 years.

When I opened my own businesses in Blackpool, again Cynthia and all the sales team worked incredibly hard to make sure I had the best package to advertise everything.

In the last few years The Gazette and the new team have not only continued to support my shows but have been a real comfort during my prostate cancer diagnosis and the loss of my son, showing compassion in the headlines and the beautifully written tributes were a comfort and help to me and all my family and friends.

A lot of The Gazette stuff is now online, as is most of our lives, but I’m sure with the team still on the ground, the support they will give to old timers like me and new up and coming entertainers and entrepreneurs will outlast all of us.”

“The Blackpool Gazette has been hugely supportive of Lytham Festival since we started this adventure with Lytham Proms in 2010.

Back then we welcomed 4,000 people to Lytham Green for a traditional proms concert. Now, with Lytham Festival, we have grown to the largest live music festival in the North-West.

A strong relationship with local news organisations is vital to the success of all our events. We have seen many changes at The Gazette over the years, most notably with an ever-increasing online presence and with that the ability to break news instantly.

We continue to enjoy working with the team at The Gazette and thank you for all your support over the years.

Congratulations on your 150th anniversary!”

“Congratulations to Blackpool Gazette on reaching their 150 Years Anniversary, and still going strong!

Bob and I always enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the Gazette Newspaper, and both of us have over the years appreciated their unwavering support. When my Bobby sadly passed three years ago the Gazette team were incredibly kind and supportive, especially when we were fundraising towards Bobby’s Statue, and I

will always be truly thankful to them all. May the long running success continue.. I for one would not go a week without my copy! Huge Congratulations again.”

“If you were in Blackpool you were in the Vegas of the north and in those days it was Robin Duke who wrote the entertainment, he was amazing. People would say if Robin was there he wouldn't give a bad review but he was always honest. The Gazette has always been good to us and have done a lot to support us. I don't think there is a better local paper. I remember Mike Foster the photographer, he was quick, he knew what he wanted. He would turn up for photos with five kiss-me-quick hats or five donkeys ready on the beach!

And consequently were were also thrilled by Bernie's coverage when she died. It was unbelievable. It’s easy to forget until something like that happens, The Gazette knows us. The tributes were wonderful.”

Blackpool Football Club – Harry Lyons Media Manager

Blackpool Football Club and the Blackpool Gazette have enjoyed a hugely successful, long-standing relationship which has stood the test of time for many years.

Local journalism represents an integral part of our community across the Fylde Coast, particularly when it comes to sport. From the highs and lows that are part and parcel of the game, The Gazette’s continuous coverage of the football club cannot be understated.