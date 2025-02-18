Proud moment for former councillors in Lancashire as they become honorary aldermen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four former Wyre councillors who between them put in decades of service have been made honorary aldermen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The status was conferred upon them during a special meeting of Wyre Council.

They included the former leader of the Conservative-led authority, David Henderson, as well as for ex-councillors Ann Turner, Paul Moon and Barry Birch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Turner’s former roles at the council included her time as the Mayoress of Wyre, supporting Coun Andrea Kay in her role as Mayor in 2021/22.

Former leader of Wyre Council, David Henderson, is one of four ex-councillors to be made an honorary alderman

Mr Birch, like Mrs Turner and Mr Henderson, served his constituency for 16 years.

Mr Moon served as a councillor on Wyre for 20 years and his time on the council included a period as chairman of the planning committee.

Unusually, he served on two borough councils at the same time, representing Preesall ward for Wyre and Hesketh with Becconsall for West Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite some criticisms of this at the time, Mr Moon said that serving the two constituencies allowed him to compare the two and see how they were run differently, giving him the skills to make the right decisions on issues.

Mr Henderson was proposed as alderman by Coun Roger Berry.

He said Mr Hendesron had become a councillor for Breck ward in 2007, after another councillor stood down, and became leader in 2017.

It was during his leadership that Mr Henderson helped oversee the council’s challenging period during the Covid pandemic, when the decisuon was taken for the Civic Centre at Poukton to be used as a vaccination clinic.

He added: “In 2006 David was given a commendation for bravery by Lancashire Police after helping a police officer who was being attacked by a gang of youths.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Henderson said later: "Two things I regret are not standing as a councillor earlier, when I had the chance, and not serving for four years longer.

"Having said that, being made an alderman is a great honour.”