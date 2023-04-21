News you can trust since 1873
Proposals for affordable new homes close to Fleetwood FC's training ground in Thornton are back before planners

Plans to build 13 affordable homes in Thornton close to Fleetwood Town FC’s training ground are to go before Wyre’s planning committee.

By Richard Hunt
Published 21st Apr 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read

Baxter Homes has been looking to develop the site – 0.43 hectares of land off Ormerod Street – since 2016.

The latest application is a re-submission of earlier plans by the developer to build 17 homes on the site, which were rejected by planners and dismissed on appeal.

However, a more recent application by Baxters to build 14 homes there was approved in principle in February 2020, although the project did not proceed.

The triangular-shaped land earmarked for housing scheme in Thornton. Image: Google MapsThe triangular-shaped land earmarked for housing scheme in Thornton. Image: Google Maps
The triangular-shaped land earmarked for housing scheme in Thornton. Image: Google Maps
Now a new, amended version is back and will go before Wyre’s planning committee on Wednesday April 26, with Baxters seeking full planning permission.

The scheme is being recommended for approval, subject to conditions.

This latest development would comprise semi-detached properties with eight 3-bed houses and five 2 bed house proposed, with new pedestrian access at the western end of the close.

There have been five objections to the scheme, including fears that because the land is used as an overflow parking area for the football club, the housing scheme would worsen the existing parking problems in the area.

Objectors to the development say people are already unable to park near their own homes because of existing issues.

Other issues include loss of privacy and a security risk to existing properties on Chestnut Gardens caused by the proposed new footpath.

Planning papers say the scheme has been altered since the previous application and added: “Overall, the development is considered to have an acceptable impact on

residential amenity in accordance with policies the Local Plan.”

