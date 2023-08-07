An application has been lodged with Wyre planners for a change of use from shop to ‘bar and restaurant’.

The project would see the transformation of a property on Ball Street which is currently operating as a Card Factory outlet at 9-11-Ball Street.

The proposals would see a replacement frontage, installation of two roof lights, roof-mounted mechanical ventilation, and extract equipment and flue.

Plans have been lodged with Wyre planners for a change of use at 9-11 Ball Street. Google images

Planners are currently considering the application, which has been lodged by the owner of the building.

If the plans are successful, the new establishment would be one of many new bars or restaurants to open in Poulton within the past decade.

Poulton has become well known for its busy and thriving night-time economy and is a popular destination for visitors from all over the Fylde coast.

However, some Poulton residents have complained that there are too many bars and restaurants and not enough day time shops.

In a design and access statement included in planning papers, Niemen Architects Ltd stated: “The proposals for this building will have no negative impacts on the street or character of the area.

“The changes to the façade will visually improve the look and feel of the building and the street, while respecting the character of the existing buildings.

"The change of use will require roof mounted air handling equipment and kitchen extract flue.

"These elements are positioned close to the back of house area addressing the car park and out of visual range of the setting of the listed St Chads Church.

"No changes are proposed to the rear elevation.”