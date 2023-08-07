News you can trust since 1873
Work continues on new Blackpool Costa drive-thru on site of old Pizza Hut

A brand new Costa Coffee drive-thru is nearing completion ahead of its opening in Blackpool later this year.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST

Work is progressing at the Costa site in Cornelian Way, off Preston New Road, with the new drive-thru coffee shop due to open later this year.

It replaces Pizza Hut which was demolished last year to make way for the new Costa at the junction known as ‘Fat Man’s Corner’ in Marton.

The new development will be smaller than the former Pizza Hut, with a proposed internal floor area of 205.1sqm, downsized from 332.4sqm.

Other fast food outlets operating in the area include KFC, McDonald’s, Subway, Starbucks and Sprinkles Desserts.

Costa has now confirmed an opening date at this stage, but the new drive-thru is expected to open later this year.

