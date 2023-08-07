Work is progressing at the Costa site in Cornelian Way, off Preston New Road, with the new drive-thru coffee shop due to open later this year.

It replaces Pizza Hut which was demolished last year to make way for the new Costa at the junction known as ‘Fat Man’s Corner’ in Marton.

The new development will be smaller than the former Pizza Hut, with a proposed internal floor area of 205.1sqm, downsized from 332.4sqm.

Other fast food outlets operating in the area include KFC, McDonald’s, Subway, Starbucks and Sprinkles Desserts.