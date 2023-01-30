The prince, who is also known as HRH The Earl of Wessex, was visiting Blackpool in his role as Duke of Edinburgh (DofE )Trustee to highlight the charity’s work in breaking down barriers for young people from marginalised communities and deprived areas.

He called in at Thames Primary School on Severn Road to see young DofE volunteers in action and moved on to South Shore Academy and then The Oracle youth venue, meeting more young people with positive stories to tell about the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Edward -HRH The Earl of Wessex -meets 15 year old South Shore student Corron Barnes, who has been learning photography for his DofE

The royal visitor smiled at flag waving infants at Thames Primary and then wasted no time to meet the volunteers, from South Shore Academy, helping out primary school pupils in cooking, art and Lego building.

He joined volunteers Chloe Jones, Katie Edwards, Bonnie Moore and Gemma Clarke who were helping youngsters make fruit kebabs.

When the prince asked Bonnie why she became involved in DofE, she told him she wanted to help people.

Teaching assistant Claire Grumme asked the prince if he knew how pineapples were pollinated and he joked: “No I don’t, you’ve caught me on the spot there!”

Prince Edward - HRH The Earl of Wessex - meets musicians involved in the DofE award scheme

"By humming birds,” she told him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later Bonnie said of the prince: “He was nice and relaxed and easy to talk to. The DofE has really helped me - and because it helps me, I’m able to help others, it’s been a really good step in my life.”

Rebecca Kennelly, executive director of UK Operations at the DofE, said: “The young people The Earl met in Blackpool today, and the amazing staff and volunteers supporting them, are a dazzling example of the DofE at its absolute best.

"The participants spoke so powerfully about the skills, resilience and self-belief they’ve developed – and, through their volunteering, showed how they’re a fantastic force for good in their community too.”

Prince Edward - HRH The Earl of Wessex - lines up with proud DofE volunteers from South Shore Acadamy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At South Shore Academy, part of the Bright Futures Educational Trust, DofE manager Amy Leach has pioneered a model which allows students from low-income families, or with caring responsibilities, to carry out their DofE activities in school time.

Between 70 and 80 students achieve their Bronze DofE each year and Prince Edward was keen to meet them.

South Shore student Corron Barnes, 15, told The Earl about the resilience club he started for his DofE Volunteering, to support his peers’ self-esteem and confidence.

Corron – who has been learning photography for his DofE – also took a photograph of The Earl with his fellow students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HRH The Earl of Wessex meets some of the youngsters involved in the DofE award

The teenager, who is also a young carer for his two sisters, said: “The DofE has given me so many opportunities and new experiences. When I started high school, I was really shy.

"Now I’m a much more confident person, a good public speaker, and I’m excited about what the future holds.

"It was brilliant to get to meet The Earl today and show him what me and other South Shore students are achieving through the DofE. He seemed really interested.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Earl then paid a visit to The Oracle youth venue, where he met young people doing their DofE through voluntary and community groups supported by Blackpool Council. The Council focuses on giving the town’s most vulnerable young people the chance to achieve their Awards, supporting nine grassroots community and voluntary organisations to run the DofE.

The Earl met participants litter-picking outside The Oracle – the volunteering activity they chose after asking local residents how they could best make a positive difference to the area.

He also heard from a young carer and young person in care about how doing drama as their DofE Skills activity had helped their confidence.

HRH The Earl of Wessex pays a visit to The Oracle in South Shore and finds out more about how the Dof E scheme is delivered in Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Earl also spoke to young people from Park Community Academy, which supports young people with additional needs.

Forty students are doing their Bronze and Silver DofE this year - and Prince Edward told them they were doing an excellent job.

Prince Edward - HRH The Earl of Wessex - hears from some more young DofE volunteers