Adam Diver, Richard Addison and Paul Bamber will compete against other international entrants in the World Triathlon Championships in Pontevedra, Spain, on September 22-24.

It follows their successes in various qualifying events across the UK last year.

The triathlon discipline requires each athlete to compete in swimming, cycling and running and is one of the most challenging in the athletes canon.

Richard Addison , Paul Bamber and Adam Diver (left to right) are representing Great Britain in a top triathlon event in Spain in September

Adam, 48, founded the Fleetwood Community Triathlon Hub during the COVID lockdown two years ago and it has gone from strength to strength.

Set up via Facebook, it enables Adam to keep in touch with members, meet up and train and currently has 530 followers.

Adam, who works as a social prescriber at the Mount View Health Practice at Fleetwood, said: “I started Fleetwood Community Triathlon Club during COVID and Richard and Paul were there from the day one.

"All of us have now have been called up to represent Great Britain in the World Triathlon Championships in Spain this September.

"To have three lads all from the the same club and from the small town of Fleetwood entering a major international event like this one is an amazing achievement.

"They have worked really hard to get to this level and it’s a real feather in Fleetwood’s cap.”

Adam said he set up the triathlon club to work with two separate groups – people who wanted to increase their fitness and more serious athletes who who wanted to train for competitions.

He said: “If people are simply interested in the health benefits that leading a more active lifestyle has to offer, then were here to help them take that first step towards finding a passion for swimming, cycling and running.

"They can get involved at their own pace and our club sessions are designed to support you in their health goals.

