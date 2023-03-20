The Summer Pride Blackpool 2023 spectacle takes place along the promenade in June and will bring music, a lively parade and fun to the resort.

Last summer the event made a spectacular return after it was restricted to online activities for two years during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the Pride event?

Last year's Pride Blackpool parade

Pride Blackpool is the town’s annual LGBT Festival and is aimed at promoting equality and diversity and also encouraging people to have a good time.

The event celebrates the gay rights marches which began to be staged across America in the 1970s and which gave a voice to minority groups at a time when their rights were more limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Pride events are held across the UK and in many other countries around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants in last year's Blackpool Pride parade

However, the Blackpool event is a particularly big one as the town has the highest LGBTQ+ population in Lancashire, with a vibrant club scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pride Blackpool incudes a colourful parade with banners, flags and drums as well as a festival concert featuring a string of acts, as well as smaller events across town.

The big Pride spectacle in June is called ‘Summer Pride’ as an additional Winter Pride event is now being held in Blackpool, having taken place at the Winter Gardens in February this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where and when will the summer event be held?

The event takes place on Saturday June 10, from 11am to 11pm at Princess Parade, beside The Metropole Hotel close to North Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marchers in the parade will make their way to Princess Parade from North Pier.

In addition, many clubs and bars support the event and last year the Flying Handbag and Funny Girls, cabaret showbar Viva and nightclub Flamingo's all played host to Pride events.

Which acts will be performing in 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the Pride festival included top acts such as X Factor winner Joe McElderry, Blue’s Lee Ryan, 90s pop stars Lolly and Alison Limerick, in addition to top DJ and a number of popular local acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year organisers are putting the bill together and have yet to confirm headline names, although they have just announced that producer and DJ/remixer Russell Small, of British electronic dance music duo Phats and Small fame, will be appearing in June.

What will be new this year?

The 2023 event has been given the theme ‘Bright, Bold and Beautiful’ .

The team said on its Facebook site: “Our theme for summer 2023 is "Bright, Bold & Beautiful"“We want to show off our gorgeous town by holding a competition for local businesses to get involved and embrace Pride weekend by decorating their shop fronts in their Brightest, Boldest and most Beautiful style.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a logo designing competition for the promotion.