Preston star Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff will explore the impact his Top Gear crash had on his life for a new Disney+ documentary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston born cricket turned TV star Freddie Flintoff will appear in new Disney +documentary all about his Top Gear crash. Credit: Getty | AFP via Getty Images

Former England cricket captain turned TV presenter Freddie, 46, was left with facial and rib injuries after suffering a horrific crash while filming at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey in December, 2022.

Two years on and the Preston born father of four is set to reveal all about the effects of this crashin a new documtary to be released on Disney +.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the streaming site, the untitled documentary, will "look back at Flintoff's incredible life and cricketing career that saw him win two Ashes series with England and become a national sporting hero, while charting his life today and return to cricket following his life-altering car crash in 2022".

Directed by John Dower , the 90-minute film about Flintoff will see the Top Gear star through "his recovery" as well as "document his cricketing career".

It is executively produced by Andrew Mackenzie and Naomi Templeton for South Shore, who worked on the BBC show Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams, and Flintoff.

Flintoff first spoke about the crash publicly in the second series of his show ‘Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams’, which aired in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the series, the former pupil said it was "a lot harder than I thought" to shake off the impact, and disclosed he had struggled with anxiety, nightmares and flashbacks.

The BBC "rested" Top Gear for the foreseeable future in 2023, after reaching a financial settlement with Freddie, with the agreement reportedly worth £9 million.

Freddie has however made a steady return to the public eye since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He rejoined England's backroom staff for their T20 series against the West Indies earlier this year, and in September the England Lions named him as head coach.

Freddie was also announced this year as the host of a Christmas special of darts-themed ITV quiz show Bullseye , which was originally fronted by late comedian Jim Bowen from 1981 until 1995.