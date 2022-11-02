The Preesall Youthy centre was set up on a voluntary basis five years ago after it had been axed as Lancashire County Council-run facility, and proved a huge success.

A string of volunteers got involved in providing a range of activities for youngsters living in and around the Over Wyre village.

But sadly the Sandy Lane amenity has now closed and a message on its Facebook page explains why.

The Preesall Youthy building on Sandy Lane

It stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close the Youthy for good after keeping it going for five years on a voluntary basis.

“Myself and the volunteers have for the last 6-9 months not enjoyed it anymore due to the bad behaviour of the few which has now affected the many.

“We can no longer justify giving up hours of our own free time to be disrespected, verbally abused, ignored and totally taken for granted.

"That’s on top of the damage to the building, abuse shouted at parents dropping off younger children, damage to the Sports Hall and the trees on the park and recently my own car.

“In the 15 years at the centre I have never known teenagers like this. Some parents have been wonderful in trying to help tackle the issues and for that we are grateful.

"However this isn’t the case for all.”

The message added: “If anyone would like to pick up the reins and start up another group for young people then please make contact as the equipment etc will be available for any new group.

“And to all my past kids... thank you for some of the best experiences and memories. You know I will always be here for you.”

A number of parents have left supportive replies to the post.

One stated: “This is so awful to read, Its awful you've been subject to such disgusting behaviour.

"I hope your all OK. Such a shame for the ones who do behave and enjoy youth club.

"Just so you know we do appreciate you giving your time and all your efforts.”