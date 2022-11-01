The eatery on Tithebarn Street had been based in Poulton town centre for 16 years and built up a loyal following.

Known for its relaxed, welcoming vibe and wonderfully flavoured dishes, it became one of the best known destinations in the vibrant multi-national restaurant scene in the town.

But owner Penny Wills, who ran it with ex-husband Gavin, 48, decided to bring the curtain down on her busy schedule as head chef in order to spend time visiting family in her native Thailand.

Thai By Night, in Poulton, has closed for good

The restaurant closed for the final time on Monday (October 31) with a packed house as long-time customers came to say goodbye.

Mum-of-two Penny, 53 ,who came to live in England in 2000, said: “I’ve not had a proper holiday in 20 years and haven’t seen my family for a long time.

"The time was right to do this.

Thai By Night was a popular restaurant in Poulton

"It was very emotional on the last night, people told me they didn’t want me to go!

"There were so many people trying to book in for the last time. I would just like to thank all our customers.”

Penny and Gavin put a message about closing on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

There were previous Thai By Night branches in Cleveleys and Lytham, but they eventually closed.

Penny Wills, the head chef ad owner of Thai By Night

However, it was in Poulton that the business really took off.

Penny says she isn’t making any immediate plans beyond spending time in Thailand, but says she will keep in touch with customers over Facebook.

