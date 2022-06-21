There was a larger one, initially called Spike but later re-named Super Girl after it became clear she was a female, and a little one called Rainbow.

Hannah, now aged five, and her parents Richard and Kat Knock, created a feeding station for them and a special house where they could shelter but easily climb out of.

They also set up a camera so they could watch them come and go at night.

Hannah Knock, aged five, with little Rainbow the hedgehog

But a month ago they realised Super Girl had a cough and didn’t seem well, and then little Rainbow was spotted hobbling and was obviously struggling.

Katherine managed to make contact with Hedgehog Blackpool Rescue, a registered charity on St Annes Road which takes in poorly animals, fixes them up where possible and returns them to the wild.

The family managed to coax the hedgehogs into boxes and took them down to the centre.

Rainbow the hedgehog

Hannah, a pupil at Carleton Green Primary School, was so impressed with the ‘hedgehog hospital’ she decided to help it and on Sunday July 3 she and two pals are taking part in a sponsored walk , from North Pier to South Pier and back, a distance of 3.2 miles.

Kat, 41, said: “When we moved in couldn’t believe we had hedgehogs visiting are garden, it was lovely.

"We know their habitat is under threat so we’ve tried to help them.

"When they were poorly I told Hannah about the charity and she wanted to help their funds.

The family's hedgehog houses and feeder stations

"She loves animals and is always trying to rescue trapped bees.”

At the rescue centre, it was found that not only did Super Girl have a nasty worm infection, but she was also pregnant and gave birth to a litter of babies at the centre, where she is still being looked after.

Rainbow’s leg wasn’t broken, fortunately, but he was badly underweight and soon gained 200 grams at the centre before he was released back in the family’s garden.

Hannah said: “I love Hedgehogs because they are cute and good for the garden and that’s why I’m doing the sponsored walk.”