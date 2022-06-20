Penny Farm World Horse Welfare Centre celebrates its 21st birthday in super style - with a superheroes-themed party

‘Superheroes’ was the theme of the birthday party at the Fylde coast’s horse rescue and rehoming centre, near Blackpool and Zoe Clifford, the Penny Farm visitor officer, said: “The theme sums up every part of what we do here – the team who rescue and rehabilitate the ponies, the volunteers, the rehomers and also our supporters without whom none of what we do would be possible.

"The children loved meeting ‘Winnie’, the Horse Welfare mascot and taking part in the birthday challenge and Yasmin the farm mascot enjoyed the special pony cake while our visitors were treated to fabulous birthday cakes in the coffee shop.

“Fylde Coast Community First Responders also came along to the event to promote the importance of first aid and use of defib equipment.

"Thanks to everyone for their support.”

As well as birthday cake for visitors to enjoy, there was a special ‘pony’ version served up for Penny Farm’s charges, made of oats and sugar beet and decorated with carrots and apples.

