Craig Allison, 35, ran a half marathon and raised £2,273 for Baby Beat, which supports babies and mothers being cared for in the maternity and neonatal units at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

He took part in last month's Fylde Coast Runners New Year Half Marathon, completing the run in one hour, 26 minutes.

Craig is a regular runner, as well as Fylde Cricket Club's first team captain and an U7 Poulton Town FC coach, but he decided to challenge his fitness further by aiming to knock 10 minutes off his personal best time.

Craig Allison, front left, proved a big supporter of the charity Baby Beat

He chose to fundraise for Baby Beat with his run in thanks for care his nephew Luke received from Neonatal Intensive Care Unit staff at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust back in 2014.

Now a happy nine-year-old, Luke's birth was complicated and he was starved of oxygen for 30 minutes. On delivery, he had to be resuscitated and put on life support.

Craig said: “I was getting up at 5-30 am to train but it was all worth it to give back for the specialist care and love that my fantastic nephew, Luke, received when he was first born.

The Neonatal Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital

"We can’t thank the hard-working nurses and doctors in the Neonatal Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital enough.

"Luke survived his trauma thanks to the unit’s dedicated team of superheroes, who work under intense pressure.

"He now lives with cerebral palsy but he is a happy, healthy and smiley young man, who is loved and adored by his family.

“Luke’s condition affects his movement and his speech. He has been in and out of hospital numerous times but he really does brighten up everyone’s day with his smile and abundant determination. Luke is a pupil at Red Marsh School in Thornton, where he’s making great progress and really flying.”