Lexie, 15, who lives in the Stanley Park area of Blackpool, impressed organisers of the pageant with her photos to fly through two rounds, ahead of other hopefuls across the county.

Now she will take her place in the grand finals in October, at a venue to be announced.

Lexie Kelly-Woolhouse from Blackpool will represent Lancashire in the Miss Teen Great Britain pageant finals in October

The Miss Teen winner will receive a cash prize of £1,000, a selection of top name beauty products and a chance to help charities.

Lexie, who attends St George’ s High School in Marton, said she didn’t expect to be chosen for the finals and was delighted.

She had never considered taking part in a pageant before but ended up applying after the confidence gained from being chosen as a ‘prom ambassador’ to promote school prom dresses on behalf of the Lula Ella bridal shop on Church Street, Blackpool.

Lexie said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have been chosen to represent Lancashire in the Miss Teen Great Britain Grand Final 2023, it is such an amazing opportunity.

Lexie Kelly-Woolhouse is looking forward to the final of the Miss Teen Great Britain pageant in October

“I cannot wait to meet many new friends and enjoy the experience of taking part in the competition.

"It’s also a god way to promote good causes.”

Lexi has already helped raise funds for Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice, two causes close to her heart.

She is being supported by her proud parents, mum Callum Kelly and dad Dale Woolhouse, both 36, as well as family friend and former Blackpool boxer Brian ‘The Lion’ Rose, who sponsored Lexie to help cover various costs.

The events are organised by Pageant Girl UK, who have been organising various pageant events for the last 17 years.

Despite the name, the organisers say they are not beauty contests but a platform to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals and to promote confidence.

Over the two days of the finals, the Miss Teen girls will enjoy a pyjama party, have a chat with the judges about their interests and take part in a fashion wear catwalk.