Walks with guide maps are available every weekend this month and the grounds also feature a display of vintage-style posters of Fylde by artist Nicky Thompson.

Entitled Shifting Sands, the exhibition features posters in the style of vintage ones which promoted trips to the Fylde coast and other destinations in the heyday of domestic tourism.

Some original such artworks are in the Lytham St Annes Art Collection and examples of that will go on display in the Hall in April, appearing in tandem with the Thompson works until the end of September. Both art displays are organised by Fylde Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lytham Hall's head gardener John Hornyak among the snowdrops

"The opening weekend of the snowdrop season went extremely well, especially as we battled against the elements of wind and rain.

"It was a wet start - but the visitors still came regardless of the weather. Of course, if the sun had been shining, I'm sure we would have had more people coming to enjoy the first sign that spring is around the corner.

"The snowdrop displays this year are particularly good with a very strong showing of blooms. They really are a sight to behold and certainly help brighten the soul during the dark late winter.

An example of the art on display in the grounds

"The weekend of snowdrops also saw the launch of the Shifting Sands exhibition, with a reception attended by the Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayoress on Friday afternoon.

"The fabulous display of 12 artworks is situated at various points around the 78-acre parkland. The placards are inspired by the 1930s railway advertising posters and have a real retro style, with subjects of various landmarks along the entire Fylde coast.

"A couple of years ago, Nicky did something very similar for Cheshire County Council with an open air art trail at Tatton Park. This proved hugely successful, so we were only too glad to jump at the opportunity for Lytham Hall when Fylde Council approached us with the idea."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.