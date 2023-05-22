A couple who were involved with animal rescue have set up the small, dedicated pet food bank, in an effort to ‘stop the flow’ of animals been abandoned during the cost of living crisis.

Happy Pets Food Bank are currently trialling a weekly opening in Fleetwood, but their plan is to set up pop-up food banks in locations according to demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners, Jennifer and Daniel Endresz told Blackpool Gazette: “The rescues are overflowing, and people are often very upset having to give their pets up. No one should have to give up their pet because of a few weeks of money struggles. Anyone can hit a rough patch and we want to be there to help."

Happy Pets Food Bank has launched in Fleetwood

They are currently spreading the message on social media, and have donation points in various shops around the Fylde coast.

And they aim to provide a non-judgemental service that’s easy to access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer added: “A lot of people who might need the help get deterred by the amount of hoops they need to jump through. No need for a referral, just turn up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What kind of pet food is available at the Happy Pets Food Bank?

A selection of cat, dog, rabbit, guinea pig, fish, hamster and gerbil food is available. It’s all free to those who need it, but there is a donation tin if you can afford to give something in return.

Are grain free and specialist diets available at the pet food bank?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Happy Pets Food Bank will do their best to cater for fussy pets, allergies and special dietary requirements.

As they are donation-based, they say: “If you need a specific food we will do what we can to get it. If specialist foods are donated then we’ll hold it back for a pet who really needs it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I access the pet food bank?

You need to turn up – no need for a referral and you won’t need to explain your situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can contact https://www.facebook.com/HappyPetsFoodBank for more information.

The next open day is Wednesday 24 May from 9:30am-11:30am, and in the evening from 5:30pm-6:30pm, at (The old premiere shop), 1 Meadow avenue,

FY7 7PL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I donate to the Happy Pets Food Bank?

They have an Amazon wishlist where you can easily send food directly to the food bank.

You can also drop off any donations in person at

Café Meow, Birley street - Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chatsworth Avenue post office - Fleetwood

Fleetwood road Meekins Spar at Broadwater - Fleetwood