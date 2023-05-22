The online chef was in Blackpool town centre on May 18 to shine a spotlight on the resorts takeaways and show people how they can get a better deal on their food order.

Simon Hannigan, from Kirkham, gets more than 13,000,000 views a month on his social media sites, where he shares his no-nonsense style of cooking.

Better known as ‘DadtheDish’, Simon went from living out of his car, to finding foodie fame by helping single dads to cook simple, tasty meals.

Dad the Dish, Simon Hannigan speaks with residents in Blackpool as he tries to save them money with Blackpool Eats. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

He also filmed some fun eating competitions.

And he highlighted the huge difference in price when customers switch to using BlackpoolEats.

Sam Benson, owner of BlackpoolEats, said “Typically we can save customers around £5 per order because we charge much cheaper commission rates than the big competitors out there and the takeaways pass those savings on to the customers.”

