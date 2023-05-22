News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

David Dickinson's Real Deal films in Fleetwood as residents bring along 70s vacuums and old teddies to be valued

ITV’s Hit Antiques Show Dickinson’s Real Deal visited the Marine Hall in Fleetwood yesterday to see if there were any “real bobby-dazzlers” about.

By Emma Downey
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:33 BST

The antique and collectables programme, fronted by mercurial presenter and antiques dealer David Dickinson, 81, visited Fleetwood’s Marine Hall yesterday (Sunday, May 21), from 8am until 5pm hoping for local people to cash in their antiques. Independent valuers then estimate the value of the items presented to them which are then passed to the dealers, who make their own valuation and try to buy them by placing a cash offer on the table.

Take a look at some of our pictures.

Antiques show David Dickinson's Real Deal arrives at Fleetwood's Marine Hall for filming on Sunday

1. David Dickinson's Real Deal comes to Fleetwood

Antiques show David Dickinson's Real Deal arrives at Fleetwood's Marine Hall for filming on Sunday Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Antiques show David Dickinson's Real Deal arrives at Fleetwood's Marine Hall for filming

2. David Dickinson's Real Deal comes to Fleetwood

Antiques show David Dickinson's Real Deal arrives at Fleetwood's Marine Hall for filming Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Sheila Ponting and Carol McCann take a break on an antique chair

3. David Dickinson's Real Deal comes to Fleetwood

Sheila Ponting and Carol McCann take a break on an antique chair Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Entertaining the crowds

4. David Dickinson's Real Deal comes to Fleetwood

Entertaining the crowds Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:FleetwoodITV