The antique and collectables programme, fronted by mercurial presenter and antiques dealer David Dickinson, 81, visited Fleetwood’s Marine Hall yesterday (Sunday, May 21), from 8am until 5pm hoping for local people to cash in their antiques. Independent valuers then estimate the value of the items presented to them which are then passed to the dealers, who make their own valuation and try to buy them by placing a cash offer on the table.