News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Pontins’ Southport holiday park to close its doors with ‘immediate effect’

Pontins in Southport has closed with "immediate effect".
By Emma Downey
Published 5th Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A third Pontins site has been closed within weeks of the firm shutting two other holiday parks.

Its site at Southport held a New Year's Eve party for families on Sunday, but was closed in the last 24 hours due to flooding caused by Storm Henk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement posted on Pontins official website on Wednesday 3 January said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Pontins Southport Holiday Park.

Most Popular
Southport Pontins closed with immediate effect on Weds 3 JanuarySouthport Pontins closed with immediate effect on Weds 3 January
Southport Pontins closed with immediate effect on Weds 3 January

"After assessing the future viability of the park, we have come to the difficult decision to close our doors.

"Unfortunately, this means that Pontins Southport Holiday Park will be closing from Wednesday 3rd January 2024. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

A statement was also posted on the Pontins Facebook page which said: "Customers whose bookings will be affected by these closures will be contacted by our team and refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Hide Ad

The former holiday park giant once offered 30 destinations, but closed two of its six remaining sites in November – Prestatyn and Camber Sands holiday parks.

Read More
17 unseen pictures which go beyond the gates of Blackpool Pontins to the lost er...
Hide Ad

Pontins is owned by Britannia Hotels which runs Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel and the Scarisbrick Hotel in Southport.

In 2022 Britannia was named the UK's worst hotel chain for the 11th consecutive year.

Southport Pontins Holiday Village was built in Ainsdale in 1970, and had 700 chalets.

Related topics:PontinsFacebook