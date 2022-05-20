Police search for ‘upset’ woman last seen outside Blackpool motown club

Police are looking for this woman

The woman, who has tied-up brown hair and glasses, was last seen near The Soul Suite on Blackpool Promenade in the early hours of this morning, May 20.

She told some members of the public that she was upset and then walked off.

Police said: “We now need to speak to the woman to make sure she is OK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We would ask anybody who recognises the woman – or the woman herself – to contact the police as soon as possible.”

The woman was last seen wearing black leggings and a white gilet.