Fleetwood police say no action will be taken in case of dog found dead in wheelie bin

The dog, called Frankie, was found wrapped in bath mats and tape in a bin outside a house on Victoria Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The grim discovery was made by neighbours who had reported the property to the RSPCA on Friday after becoming worried about the welfare of two dogs living there.

The dog was found dead in the wheelie bin

They reported the incident to police, who said yesterday that inquiries were ongoing.

Today, a Fleetwood Area Police spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a social media post where a deceased dog was found in a bin. We understand that this type of incident is worrying and we would like to reassure residents that we take animal abuse allegations seriously.

"After an investigation, we believe the dog died of natural causes and it has now been buried. The second dog at the property was checked on by officers and appeared to be happy and healthy. There were no signs of abuse seen. The address was also checked and again nothing of concern found.”