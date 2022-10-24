Police say Jacqueline Barnes, 62, was last seen on Monday, October 10, and was last spoken to a week later on Monday, October 17.

But she has not been seen or heard from since and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, with a large build and ginger hair. She has links across the Fylde coast, including Blackpool, St Annes and Lytham.

PC Sean Dixon, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are really worried about Jacqueline and are asking anybody who sees her or has information about where she might be to get in touch straight away.

"Jacqueline requires medication which she currently doesn’t have access to so we are extremely concerned for her welfare.”