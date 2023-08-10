The serious assault took place in the Holbeck Avenue and Vicarage Lane area of Blackpool South Shore just after midnight on October 13 last year where a man in his 20s suffered serious head injuries and had to undergo skull surgery. A police spokesperson said: “We are looking to identify two people who might have witnessed a vicious assault on a man in Blackpool last year. A man in his 20s was attacked in the Holbeck Avenue and Vicarage Lane area of Blackpool South Shore just after midnight on October 13. He suffered serious head injuries and underwent surgery on his skull, spending a number of weeks in hospital. Since the assault, 10 men have been arrested, interviewed and released under investigation.

“As part of our enquiries, CCTV footage from the area has been obtained by our officers and the images show two potential witnesses. We would like to stress that they are witnesses and not involved in any way in the attack. The first image is taken from inside the Cherry Tree pub in Vicarage Lane. The second is of a dog walker outside Smyths Toys Superstore in Vicarage Lane. We recognise this second image is poor quality but it is an important part of the enquiry and we think it correct to release it. If you are one of those two people, we ask you to contact our officers. Or if you recognise them, please contact us.”