Police said they went to speak to the man because he was seen to be acting in a drunk and disorderly fashion.

The officer was then assaulted and after a struggle the suspect had to be sprayed with a deterrent known as ‘Captor’ before being restrained and arrested.

The incident occurred last night (Sunday May 28).

Police said: “Tonight at Blackpool North a male gave officers cause to speak to him.

"He then assaulted an officer and fought with them. Captor was deployed.

