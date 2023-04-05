This latest incident follows a number of disturbances in the town involving groups of youths.

The dispersal order covered the whole of the park and streets within an area bordered by Poulton Road, Park Road and Welbeck Avenue.

It was in place between 8.30pm last night and 1am this morning.

Fleetwood's Memorial Park

Police in Fleetwood stated on social media: “Due to a number of calls received by the police reporting anti-social behaviour in the Memorial Park area, Inspector 298 Ormand has authorised a section 34 dispersal order under the Anti-Social Crime and Police Act,

“A dispersal order gives officers additional powers to tackle those causing issues within our communities including, directing a person to leave any part of the area, confiscating items the officer believes will be used to cause and taking persons under the age of 16 home.”

Residents welcomed the move, posting messages on the Fleetwood Area Police Facebook site.

One said: “Thank you for keeping us informed! Let’s hope the parents of these youths take some action too when you take them home!”

On another social media site, Fleetwood Nosey Bazzers, there were mixed reactions..

Some said Fleetwood had “ changed” and voiced concerns that incidents of disorder and violence were getting worse.