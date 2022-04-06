Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Blackpool woman last seen in Lytham

Officers have been searching for the 72-year-old, known only as Joan, since she was reported missing yesterday afternoon.

She is described as 5ft 6in tall with short grey hair and was last seen wearing a light purple tracksuit, cream trainers and glasses.

She also uses a walking stick and was last seen carrying a yellow shopping bag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joan is described as 5ft 6in tall with short grey hair and she was last seen wearing a light purple tracksuit, cream trainers and glasses. She also uses a walking stick and was carrying a yellow shopping bag

Joan is believed to have links to St. Annes and Freckleton and was last seen in Lytham.

A police spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 72-year-old Joan who is missing from her home in Blackpool.

“We are now concerned for Joan’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.

" If you have seen Joan, or have any information, please call us on 999 or 01253 604326 for the Duty Sgt quoting LC-20220405-1154.

"Please share this post and thanks for your help.”