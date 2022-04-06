Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Blackpool woman last seen in Lytham
Concern is growing for a missing Blackpool woman who was last seen in Lytham yesterday (Tuesday, April 5).
Officers have been searching for the 72-year-old, known only as Joan, since she was reported missing yesterday afternoon.
She is described as 5ft 6in tall with short grey hair and was last seen wearing a light purple tracksuit, cream trainers and glasses.
She also uses a walking stick and was last seen carrying a yellow shopping bag.
Joan is believed to have links to St. Annes and Freckleton and was last seen in Lytham.
A police spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 72-year-old Joan who is missing from her home in Blackpool.
“We are now concerned for Joan’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.
" If you have seen Joan, or have any information, please call us on 999 or 01253 604326 for the Duty Sgt quoting LC-20220405-1154.
"Please share this post and thanks for your help.”