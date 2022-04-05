Investigation launched after person hospitalised following house fire in Blackpool
A person was taken to hospital following a house fire in Blackpool, with an investigation into the cause launched.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 8:09 pm
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 8:09 pm
Three fire engines from South Shore, Bispham, and Blackpool attended the scene in Wellington Road at around 2.25pm on Tuesday (April 5).
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
One casualty received first aid before being taken to hospital for treatment, the fire service said.
An investigation into the cause of the fire was launched, it added.
Crews remained at the scene for approximately an hour.
