The force says police would never ask people to withdraw cash to help them with an investigation, no matter how convincing they sound.

A spokesman said: “We’re asking people to stay alert and vigilant, and reiterate this message to family and friends, particularly those who may be more vulnerable.”

Courier scams see offenders target the elderly and more vulnerable residents.

Police in Blackpool are warning about a courier scam.

The fraudster will call the victim, claiming to be from the police or a bank, and will ask them to withdraw cash, or purchase expensive items, often asking them to come up with a cover story, claiming they are assisting an investigation by doing so.

They then send a fake ‘courier’ to collect the cash.