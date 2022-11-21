Police in Blackpool warn of courier scam with victims asked to help fake investigations
Police in Blackpool are warning of a courier scam in which bogus officials ask vulnerable people to withdraw cash to help them with fake investigations.
The force says police would never ask people to withdraw cash to help them with an investigation, no matter how convincing they sound.
A spokesman said: “We’re asking people to stay alert and vigilant, and reiterate this message to family and friends, particularly those who may be more vulnerable.”
Courier scams see offenders target the elderly and more vulnerable residents.
The fraudster will call the victim, claiming to be from the police or a bank, and will ask them to withdraw cash, or purchase expensive items, often asking them to come up with a cover story, claiming they are assisting an investigation by doing so.
They then send a fake ‘courier’ to collect the cash.
Anyone aware of such incidents are advised to phone 999 in an emergency, 101 in a non-emergency or the Action Fraud number on 0300 1232040.