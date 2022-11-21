Seven fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called out after a home caught fire in Addison Road at 9.30am.

Fortunately, the terraced house was empty at the time and no one was injured.

One neighbour said her quick-thinking young daughter raised the alarm, bringing fire crews rushing to the scene.

She said: “If it wasn't for my youngest daughter waking us up and getting us out safely, it could have been a lot worse. They said if we had called them ten minutes later we could of lost three houses.”

The roof reportedly collapsed shortly after fire crews arrived at the scene.

After battling the flames and bringing the blaze under control, fire crews discovered what they believe to be a cannabis grow.

The crew manager reported his suspicions to police and a joint investigation is now under way.

A fire service spokesman said: “Seven fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to a fire involving a terraced property on Addison Road, Fleetwood.

"Firefighters used four breathing apparatus two hose reels two jets and two positive pressure ventilation units and to extinguish the fire.

"The fire is now being investigated by the police and fire service. No injuries were reported.”

