Fleetwood house fire uncovers cannabis farm
A cannabis grow was discovered after fire crews battled a blaze in Fleetwood on Sunday (November 20).
Seven fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called out after a home caught fire in Addison Road at 9.30am.
Fortunately, the terraced house was empty at the time and no one was injured.
One neighbour said her quick-thinking young daughter raised the alarm, bringing fire crews rushing to the scene.
She said: “If it wasn't for my youngest daughter waking us up and getting us out safely, it could have been a lot worse. They said if we had called them ten minutes later we could of lost three houses.”
The roof reportedly collapsed shortly after fire crews arrived at the scene.
After battling the flames and bringing the blaze under control, fire crews discovered what they believe to be a cannabis grow.
The crew manager reported his suspicions to police and a joint investigation is now under way.