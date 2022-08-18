Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew, 37, was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday morning (August 17).

He was wearing a grey jacket, dark grey or black jeans, and black trainers with white soles.

Police in Blackpool are concerned about Andrew Baguley, who has gone missing in the town

Andrew is 5ft 9, slim build, with a shaven head and an unkempt appearance.

He has links to Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Stockport.

A police spokesman said: “Members of the public are asked not to approach Andrew but to report to us any sightings or information.”