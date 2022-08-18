News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Police concerned over missing Andrew Baguley, last seen in Blackpool

Police are asking for help after becoming concerned for the welfare of Andrew Baguley who has gone missing in Blackpool.

By Richard Hunt
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:33 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:45 pm

Andrew, 37, was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday morning (August 17).

He was wearing a grey jacket, dark grey or black jeans, and black trainers with white soles.

Read More

Read More
Shed fire spreads to domestic property in Cleveleys as smoke spotted billowing i...
Police in Blackpool are concerned about Andrew Baguley, who has gone missing in the town

Most Popular

Andrew is 5ft 9, slim build, with a shaven head and an unkempt appearance.

He has links to Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and Stockport.

A police spokesman said: “Members of the public are asked not to approach Andrew but to report to us any sightings or information.”

People are asked to phone 101 or in an emergency 999, quoting log 0215 of August 17, 2022.

PoliceBlackpool