Three fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood responded to an incident in Neville Avenue at around 1.30pm on Thursday (August 18).

It was later confirmed the fire involved “two garden sheds which had spread to a domestic property”.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Clouds of smoke billowed into the sky after a fire broke out in a Neville Avenue, Cleveleys (Credit: Simone Harrison)

The road was cordoned off while crews tackled the fire.