Shed fire spreads to domestic property in Cleveleys as smoke spotted billowing into sky
Clouds of smoke billowed into the sky after a fire broke out in a residential area in Cleveleys.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 2:19 pm
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 3:19 pm
Three fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood responded to an incident in Neville Avenue at around 1.30pm on Thursday (August 18).
It was later confirmed the fire involved “two garden sheds which had spread to a domestic property”.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.
The road was cordoned off while crews tackled the fire.