Police ask public to stop sharing video of man's body being taken from Cleveleys beach

The man, aged in his 40s, was reported swept out to sea near North Pier, Blackpool, at 3.10am on Thursday.

His body was found on the sand near Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, yesterday.

READ: Body found on Cleveleys beach after man swept out to sea close to North PierA video showing emergency services attending the scene was posted on social media, and was shared multiple times before being deleted.

Police searched the beachon Saturday

Police have now asked for anyone who shared the video to delete it. They said: "We are aware of a video shared on social media showing the recovery. Out of respect for the family of the man involved we would ask the original poster to delete the video. If you have shared the footage, we would also ask you delete the video.