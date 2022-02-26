Body found on Cleveleys beach after man swept out to sea close to North Pier
A body of a man has been found on the beach close to Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.
A search ensued on Thursday for the man after he was reported having been swept out to sea close to the North Pier at around 3.10am.
Confirming the news, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "A body has been found in the search for a man swept into the sea in Blackpool.
"Around 3.10am on Thursday (February 24) a man in his 40s was swept out to sea close to North Pier.
"Earlier today (Saturday, February 26) the body of a man was found on the beach close to Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.
"Formal identification is yet to take place but the body is believed to be the missing man.
"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time."