Body found on Cleveleys beach after man swept out to sea close to North Pier

A search ensued on Thursday for the man after he was reported having been swept out to sea close to the North Pier at around 3.10am.

Confirming the news, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "A body has been found in the search for a man swept into the sea in Blackpool.

"Around 3.10am on Thursday (February 24) a man in his 40s was swept out to sea close to North Pier.

A police officer at the scene earlier today.

"Earlier today (Saturday, February 26) the body of a man was found on the beach close to Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

"Formal identification is yet to take place but the body is believed to be the missing man.